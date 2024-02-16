Man shot confronting teens attempting to fight with his child, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is hospitalized after being shot outside a home on the city’s East Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. to the 300 block of St. James Street, not far from East Houston Street and South New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man had walked outside his home to confront some teens who had showed up to fight with his child. That’s when, police say, as the man approached the teens they fired a gunshot at him, striking him.

The teens fled after the shooting. They have not yet been found. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police did not say exactly what the confrontation was about.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.