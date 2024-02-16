70º
Three people transported to hospital after head-on collision on West Side

Crash happened on Marbach Road near Cable Ranch Road

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Rollover crash at Marbach and Cable Ranch Roads on Feb. 16, 2024. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A head-on collision that sent three people to a hospital on Friday may have been caused by distracted driving, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Marbach Road near Cable Ranch Road.

Police said there were two people in a Chevy Tahoe and one woman in a Kia Soul who were all injured when one of the vehicles crossed the median and hit the other head-on.

Investigators are still determining which driver was at fault, but police said they believe it was the result of distracted driving.

Three people were transported to a hospital with broken bones and other injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

