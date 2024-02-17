SAPD releases video of officer fatally shooting man following traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO – Note: Viewer discretion is advised.

The San Antonio Police Department on Friday released bodycam and dashcam videos that show an officer fatally shooting a man during a traffic stop.

The video begins showing two officers riding in a patrol vehicle around 2 a.m. on Jan. 19. They noticed a sport utility vehicle with a broken taillight and pulled the vehicle over.

One of the officers approached the driver and asked the man, identified as Jervon Jervy Harper, 42, to roll down his windows. The other officer went to the passenger side and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

The officer then told Harper to get out of the vehicle. Harper refused, and a fight ensued with the officers as they tried to detain him.

During the struggle, one of the officers saw that Harper had a handgun. Seconds later, both officers pulled out their duty weapons. One of them, identified as Officer Edgardo Valladares, fired a single round at Harper, striking him. Harper was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police Chief William McManus said that Harper had a “long history of violent offenses” and was on probation when he was shot.

Valladares has been with the law enforcement agency for three years.

As with all shootings involving police officers, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the incident.