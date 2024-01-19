50º
Names of SAPD officer, man he fatally shot released

Fatal shooting happened Thursday morning during a traffic stop near East Southcross and Mission Road.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

San Antonio police shot and killed a man after a traffic stop near East Southcross and Mission Road. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed Thursday by an officer with the San Antonio Police Department.

The man was identified as Jervon Jervy Harper, 42.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. during a traffic stop near East Southcross and Mission Road.

SAPD also released the name of the officer who shot Harper, identifying him as Officer Edgardo Valladares, who has been with the law enforcement agency for three years.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, Harper ignored commands from Valladares and another officer to get out of his vehicle, and then fought with them when they tried to remove him.

“The suspect had a gun in his hand,” McManus said. “And at some point during that altercation, the officer fired one round at the suspect.”

The chief said that Harper had a “long history of violent offenses” and was on probation when he was shot.

McManus said investigators will be reviewing video from the officers’ body cameras to learn more about the fatal incident.

