SAPD Chief McManus: Man with gun shot, killed by officer during altercation at traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO – A man possessing a gun was shot and killed by a police officer during a physical altercation at a traffic stop early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of East Southcross Boulevard, not far from Mission Road on the city’s South Side.

According to San Antonio Police Chief McManus, a 40-year-old man had been pulled over by two officers during the overnight traffic stop. That’s when, McManus said, the man, however, refused to get out of his vehicle.

The police chief said the officers became aware the man had a gun and at some point, a physical altercation ensued. One of the officers pulled out their own gun and fired, striking the man once in the side. The man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died.

The name of the man killed has not been released by SAPD. McManus said the man had “a long history of violent offenses” and was currently out on probation.

Police said the officer who fired his weapon has three years of experience. That officer was not identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.