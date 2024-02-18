La Mafia to perform last-minute concert Sunday night at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo said Sunday that Grupo El Duelo, its Sunday night musical performer, will not make it to the Frost Bank Center in time for its 7:30 p.m. show.

The rodeo said in a statement that some members of Grupo El Duelo -- who performed Saturday night in Monterrey, Mexico -- were involved in a vehicle crash near Reynosa, Mexico. Reynosa is the closest and most populated Mexican city near United States border cities like Hidalgo, Texas and McAllen, Texas.

Those band members who were injured in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital, the rodeo’s statement said. Their individual conditions are not known at this time.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT



Due to an unfortunate accident, Grupo El Duelo will not be able to perform at the 7:30 Noche Del Vaquero show. In their place, La Mafia will be performing. pic.twitter.com/GwUOGUZXxx — SA StockShow Rodeo (@SanAntonioRodeo) February 18, 2024

Stepping in for Grupo El Duelo will be five-time Grammy Award winning band La Mafia. The rodeo said La Mafia is expected to arrive in time for the 7:30 p.m. show. The rest of the rodeo’s Noche del Vaquero festivities are also expected to go on as previously planned.

If patrons have additional questions, the rodeo suggests calling the Frost Bank Center ticket office at 210-985-4748.