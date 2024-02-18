58º
La Mafia to perform last-minute concert Sunday night at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Sunday night is also Noche del Vaquero at the rodeo

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

La Mafia to perform Sunday, Feb. 18 at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo said Sunday that Grupo El Duelo, its Sunday night musical performer, will not make it to the Frost Bank Center in time for its 7:30 p.m. show.

The rodeo said in a statement that some members of Grupo El Duelo -- who performed Saturday night in Monterrey, Mexico -- were involved in a vehicle crash near Reynosa, Mexico. Reynosa is the closest and most populated Mexican city near United States border cities like Hidalgo, Texas and McAllen, Texas.

Those band members who were injured in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital, the rodeo’s statement said. Their individual conditions are not known at this time.

Stepping in for Grupo El Duelo will be five-time Grammy Award winning band La Mafia. The rodeo said La Mafia is expected to arrive in time for the 7:30 p.m. show. The rest of the rodeo’s Noche del Vaquero festivities are also expected to go on as previously planned.

If patrons have additional questions, the rodeo suggests calling the Frost Bank Center ticket office at 210-985-4748.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

