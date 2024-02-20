45º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man shot outside home on East Side, taken to hospital in critical condition

The vehicle involved in the shooting fled scene on Lake Crystal Street

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, East Side
A man was shot outside a home on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in the 2700 block of Lake Crystal St. on San Antonio's east side. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in an East Side neighborhood.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Lake Crystal St., near Lakefront and Rigsby Avenue.

San Antonio police said a man was outside a home talking to someone in a vehicle when someone inside that car shot him three times in the chest.

The man ran inside the home as the vehicle fled, according to SAPD.

A description of the vehicle was not released. The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter