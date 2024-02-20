Man shot outside home on East Side, taken to hospital in critical condition

A man was shot outside a home on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in the 2700 block of Lake Crystal St. on San Antonio's east side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in an East Side neighborhood.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Lake Crystal St., near Lakefront and Rigsby Avenue.

San Antonio police said a man was outside a home talking to someone in a vehicle when someone inside that car shot him three times in the chest.

The man ran inside the home as the vehicle fled, according to SAPD.

A description of the vehicle was not released. The shooting is under investigation.