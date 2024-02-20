Teen’s murder remains unsolved 3 years later; Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips

Isaiah Sullivan was shot inside a black SUV on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, and thrown from the vehicle near the entrance of the Star Club Apartments located at 8800 Starcrest.

SAN ANTONIO – On the three-year anniversary of his death, Crime Stoppers has issued a new plea for tips that can solve the slaying of a 16-year-old shooting victim.

Isaiah Sullivan was shot inside a black SUV on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, and thrown from the vehicle near the entrance of the Star Club Apartments located at 8800 Starcrest.

Police released an image of the black SUV but still have no suspects in the case.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website, by calling 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or on the P3 App.

“He loved playing basketball,” Isaiah’s mom Karla Stevenson told KSAT in 2021. “He would go outside and play basketball at the church until he was all sweaty and stinky. He loved playing outside with the younger kids. He would come in and sneak snacks out of the house for them. He loved cutting the grass for all of us. He just got along with everyone, which is why I am having a hard time understanding who would do something like this to my son the way they did. He always walked everywhere. He would never have gotten in another person’s vehicle. He doesn’t even have any friends or cousins with a car so he didn’t have any reason to get in someone else’s vehicle. That was so out of character for him.”

