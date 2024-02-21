DPS recovers 2 unaccompanied migrant children, 1 juvenile in Eagle Pass

DPS officials have recovered six unaccompanied migrant children in the past two days near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. The children were found alive, and each had a note with a phone number and address on them.

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Officials with the Department of Public Safety recovered two unaccompanied migrant children and one juvenile in Eagle Pass on Tuesday.

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a DPS spokesperson confirmed the discovery.

This morning, @TxDPS Troopers recovered two unaccompanied children & one juvenile from Guatemala in Eagle Pass. The three had a note w/ a name & phone #. This has become a common occurrence & highlights the reality involving the exploitation of unaccompanied children.… pic.twitter.com/UhBPiT3Y9U — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) February 20, 2024

The children are from Guatemala.

DPS said the three had a note with a name and a phone number.

Last week, two unaccompanied children from Honduras and a group of four children from Guatemala were recovered in the same area, DPS officials said.