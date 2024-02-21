DPS recovers 2 unaccompanied migrant children, 1 juvenile in Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Officials with the Department of Public Safety recovered two unaccompanied migrant children and one juvenile in Eagle Pass on Tuesday.
In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a DPS spokesperson confirmed the discovery.
This morning, @TxDPS Troopers recovered two unaccompanied children & one juvenile from Guatemala in Eagle Pass. The three had a note w/ a name & phone #. This has become a common occurrence & highlights the reality involving the exploitation of unaccompanied children.… pic.twitter.com/UhBPiT3Y9U— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) February 20, 2024
The children are from Guatemala.
DPS said the three had a note with a name and a phone number.
Last week, two unaccompanied children from Honduras and a group of four children from Guatemala were recovered in the same area, DPS officials said.