75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

DPS recovers 2 unaccompanied migrant children, 1 juvenile in Eagle Pass

The children are from Guatemala, a DPS official says

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: DPS, Border, Eagle Pass, Migrants, Immigrants
DPS officials have recovered six unaccompanied migrant children in the past two days near Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. The children were found alive, and each had a note with a phone number and address on them. (KSAT)

EAGLE PASS, Texas – Officials with the Department of Public Safety recovered two unaccompanied migrant children and one juvenile in Eagle Pass on Tuesday.

In a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a DPS spokesperson confirmed the discovery.

The children are from Guatemala.

DPS said the three had a note with a name and a phone number.

Last week, two unaccompanied children from Honduras and a group of four children from Guatemala were recovered in the same area, DPS officials said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email