Free dog and kite festival returns in March with pooch parade, tree and plant giveaways

The San Antonio Parks Foundation will host the Fest of Tails at McAllister Park on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – The Fest of Tails, a family-friendly kite festival and dog fair, returns this spring.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation said the festival will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 16 at McAllister Park near the dog park and pump track.

Now in its 17th year, the festival is a celebration of kites, dogs, fitness, parks and the community.

Email Address

Along with a “Kite-Flying Extravaganza,” the event will have health screenings, fitness classes, a pet parade and costume contest, live music, supplies and crafts vendors, food and drink trucks, and milk giveaways. To sign up for the pooch parade and costume contest, click here.

There will also be a tree giveaway provided by Urban Forestry and a native and pollinator plant giveaway provided by Parks and Recreation.

The giveaways start at 9 a.m., until supplies last.

K9 for Warriors, Animal Defense League of Texas and SNIPSA will be onsite to offer pet adoptions, “in alignment with our commitment to animal welfare,” a news release states.

For more information about the San Antonio Parks Foundation, click here.