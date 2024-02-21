La Semana Alegre returns to Hemisfair in late April during Fiesta

La Semana Alegre, a music festival that was popular in San Antonio during the 1980s and ‘90s, will relaunch at Hemisfair in late April this year as part of Fiesta.

The revamped two-day music festival, slated to begin April 25, hopes to lay the foundations to make it a new annual tradition again.

Event organizers say bringing it back to its original Hemisfair location will bring performers to a world-class venue in the heart of downtown.

“Like Hemisfair, this festival holds a special place in the hearts of many San Antonians who fondly remember its festive atmosphere and the talented musicians that headlined. Our goal is to recapture that magic in a new way and create an unforgettable experience for the next generation,” said Andres Andujar, Hemisfair CEO.

La Semana Alegre Hemisfair will be a fundraiser to support Hemisfair’s mission to “revitalize the site of HemisFair ‘68 and create a vibrant, walkable urban district for the people of San Antonio.”

A party kicks off the event at 5 p.m. on April 25, followed by all-day festivities on Friday, after the Battle of Flowers parade.

Organizers will release a limited number of general admission tickets for $10 per day as a nod to the event’s original 1995 pricing.

Flash sale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday here.