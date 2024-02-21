64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

La Semana Alegre returns to Hemisfair in late April during Fiesta

Flash sale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the April 25 event

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fiesta, Hemisfair, La Semana Alegre, Things To Do, Downtown, San Antonio, Music
La Semana Alegre returns to Hemisfair in late April (Credit: Hemisfair)

La Semana Alegre, a music festival that was popular in San Antonio during the 1980s and ‘90s, will relaunch at Hemisfair in late April this year as part of Fiesta.

The revamped two-day music festival, slated to begin April 25, hopes to lay the foundations to make it a new annual tradition again.

Event organizers say bringing it back to its original Hemisfair location will bring performers to a world-class venue in the heart of downtown.

“Like Hemisfair, this festival holds a special place in the hearts of many San Antonians who fondly remember its festive atmosphere and the talented musicians that headlined. Our goal is to recapture that magic in a new way and create an unforgettable experience for the next generation,” said Andres Andujar, Hemisfair CEO.

La Semana Alegre Hemisfair will be a fundraiser to support Hemisfair’s mission to “revitalize the site of HemisFair ‘68 and create a vibrant, walkable urban district for the people of San Antonio.”

A party kicks off the event at 5 p.m. on April 25, followed by all-day festivities on Friday, after the Battle of Flowers parade.

Organizers will release a limited number of general admission tickets for $10 per day as a nod to the event’s original 1995 pricing.

Flash sale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter