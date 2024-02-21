78º
Rio Grande Valley native lands role in new Marvel series ‘Echo’

Dannie appears in four of the five episodes currently streaming on Disney+

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Entertainment, Marvel, Texas State University, Television
McCallum’s character is an indigenous ancestor of the show’s main character, Maya Lopez. (Copyright 2024 by Disney+ - All rights reserved.)

A Rio Grande Valley native has landed a huge role as one of the newest superheroes in a Marvel show.

Dannie McCallum, 29, plays “Tuklo” in the new Marvel series “Echo.” She appears in four of the five episodes currently streaming on Disney+.

McCallum’s character is an indigenous ancestor of the show’s main character, Maya Lopez.

McCallum, who is from Edinburg, graduated from Texas State University in 2016, earning a bachelor’s degree in theater performance and production.

“Echo” takes place five months after the Disney+ hit show “Hawkeye.” Maya’s dangerous, action-filled past in New York follows her back to her hometown of Tamaha.

