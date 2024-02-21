Testimony reveals what allegedly led to a man fatally stabbing his brother in day one of trial

SAN ANTONIO – Courtroom testimony on Wednesday unraveled the events that led to a tragic incident among brothers.

Angel Gonzales is accused of fatally stabbing his brother Isaac Aguilar back on Oct. 3, 2021, in the 1700 block of Leal Street.

As testimony got underway, sisters Juliette and Christine Rodriguez recounted the harrowing moments Aguilar, 30, lost his life.

Christine Rodriguez, who was dating Aguilar at the time and pregnant, explained that the family had gathered to celebrate Gonzales’ birthday, an event orchestrated by the victim himself.

Amidst the festivities, tensions rose when Gonzales allegedly made an inappropriate comment about his niece in front of family.

“The disagreement started because he called their niece a [expletive],” Juliette Rodriguez said.

Despite initial discussions without raised voices, Juliette Rodriguez said the argument escalated rapidly. The brothers ended up on the ground wrestling, and Aguilar stood up and said to call 911 because he had been stabbed.

“I could see blood, and he was holding himself,” Christine Rodriguez said. “He was saying he couldn’t breathe.”

Juliette Rodriguez said as she was calling 911, she followed Gonzales as he ran away from the home.

She described Gonzales coming towards her, seemingly intent on attacking.

“He was trying to take off in his friend’s car and he was coming toward me, I felt like he was going to hit me,” Juliette Rodriguez said. “He was yelling at me why I was going to call the cops on him and why I was going to snitch.”

Following the incident, Angel Gonzales was arrested and charged with his brother’s murder.

During cross-examination, the defense questioned the sisters about the weapon used, but both maintained they did not witness who pulled out the knife.

“I know Isaac didn’t have a knife,” Christine Rodriguez said.

Testimony will continue on Thursday in the 187th District Court. If found guilty, Gonzales faces up to life in prison.