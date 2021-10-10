Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with fatal stabbing, SAPD says

Angel Nathan Gonzales was taken into custody Saturday evening on the Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of another man earlier this month, according to San Antonio police.

Angel Nathan Gonzales was taken into custody Saturday evening on the Northeast Side.

UPDATE: Murder suspect Angel Nathan Gonzales was arrested yesterday evening on the city’s northeast side. The arrest was... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Sunday, October 10, 2021

His arrest comes after officers were called out around 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, to the 1700 block of Leal Street to investigate a stabbing. When they got there, they found Isaac Aguilar, 30, suffering from several stab wounds. Aguilar was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told officers that Aguilar and Gonzales got into a heated argument when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Aguilar. Gonzales fled the location with a female friend and her relative in a silver or white SUV.

Ad

A murder warrant was issued for Gonzales before his capture.

He’s currently being held in the Bexar County Jail and his bond is set at $250,000, according to court records.

Also on KSAT.com: