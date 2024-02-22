City to host series of property tax workshops for homeowners

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is set to kick off its property tax workshops to assist homeowners with the different exemptions available to them.

Sessions will run from February to May, and homeowners can apply for exemptions and learn how to protest their home’s appraised value.

Recommended Videos “When property taxes are a financial burden, we want to prioritize connecting families to resources that help them understand their tax bill and options,” Veronica Garcia, director of the city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department said.

Representatives with the Bexar County Appraisal District and the Tax Assessor’s Office will be on-site to assist and answer homeowner’s questions.

The first workshop is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Harris Middle School.

See below for a complete list of the other workshops.