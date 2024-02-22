89º
City to host series of property tax workshops for homeowners

Sessions will run from February to May

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is set to kick off its property tax workshops to assist homeowners with the different exemptions available to them.

Sessions will run from February to May, and homeowners can apply for exemptions and learn how to protest their home’s appraised value.

“When property taxes are a financial burden, we want to prioritize connecting families to resources that help them understand their tax bill and options,” Veronica Garcia, director of the city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department said.

Representatives with the Bexar County Appraisal District and the Tax Assessor’s Office will be on-site to assist and answer homeowner’s questions.

The first workshop is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Harris Middle School.

See below for a complete list of the other workshops.

  • Monday, March 4 - 6 p.m. - This workshop is virtual. The link will be posted here.
  • Wednesday, March 20 - 5 p.m. - Pre-K 4 SA, located at 5230 Eisenhauer Rd, 78218
  • Saturday, March 30 - 10 a.m. - Reagan High School, located at 19000 Ronald Reagan Dr, 78258
  • Monday, April 1 - 5 p.m. - JT Brackenridge High School, located at 1214 Guadalupe St, 78207
  • Tuesday, April 9 - 5 p.m. - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 6240 UTSA Blvd, 78249
  • Saturday, April 13 - 10 a.m. - Palo Alto College, located at 1400 W Villaret Blvd, 78224 (Spanish/English sessions will be available)
  • Monday, April 15 - 12 p.m. - This workshop is virtual. The link will be posted here.
  • Wednesday, April 17 - 4 p.m. - Texas A&M University at San Antonio Auditorium, located at 1 University Way, 78224
  • Tuesday, April 23 - 5 p.m. - Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 7100 Wilder St, 78250
  • Saturday, April 27 - 10 a.m. - located at Elma A. Neal Elementary, located at 3407 Capitol Ave, 78201
  • Wednesday, May 1 - 5 p.m. located at Second Baptist Church, located at 3310 E Commerce St, 78220
  • Monday, May 6 - 5 p.m. - True Vine Baptist Church, located at 435 S Ellison Dr, 78245
  • Saturday, May 11 - 10 a.m. - Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community, located at 702 Donaldson Ave #111, 78201

