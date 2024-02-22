88º
Report: Uvalde police officers who responded to Robb Elementary expected to testify next week

The special grand jury will focus solely on the May 2022 school shooting

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. The memorial was created to honor the victims killed in the mass shooting at the school. The litany of Texas’ mass killings in just the last few years is staggering — one of which occurred in Uvalde when more than 20 people were killed in 2022. Guns have long been a part of Texas culture, but to equate the number of guns with the number of people killed by guns strikes some as a false equivalence. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UVALDE, Texas – Officers who were dispatched to Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, will reportedly discuss their response to the deadly school shooting before a special grand jury.

The news of the officers testifying was first reported Thursday afternoon by the Austin American-Statesman.

The exact number of officers testifying next week is not yet known.

According to the report, the officers’ testimony will begin next week at the Uvalde County Courthouse.

The Department of Justice made its report on the school shooting public on Jan. 18. The next day, ABC News reported that a special grand jury was being assembled in the 38th Judicial District Court to look into the case.

The special grand jury, comprised of 12 Uvalde County residents, will perform a different duty than a typical grand jury. While it allows for subpoena witnesses, the special grand jury cannot find a party guilty or not guilty if it believes a crime did or did not take place. It will only issue a recommendation on whether the case will be taken to a formal grand jury.

As KSAT reported last month, the special grand jury may take as many as six months to make a formal recommendation.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

