Annual UIW Red Dress Fashion Show raising awareness for women’s heart health and animals in our city

The University of the Incarnate Word is hosting its annual Red Dress Fashion Show on Saturday.

The fashion show will feature designs from 50 UIW students and local high school students.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate them [students] and all the hard work they’ve done over the past several months to create these garments,” said Dr. Melinda Adams, Professor and Director of the Fashion Management Program at UIW.

The fashion show helps students show off their creativity but it also raises awareness for women’s heart disease. February marks American Heart Month.

The fashion show specifically focuses on the heart health of women because heart attacks have different symptoms in women than they do in men.

All the dresses made by students in the fashion show are handmade using different types of red garments.

“It’s a huge thing for the fashion program and just for UIW in general just to raise that awareness for heart health but also to help these students show their creativity,” Dr. Adams said.

Participating students at UIW will get the chance to win scholarships based on their dress designs. Three students will win the scholarship money. First place will get $3,000. Second place will receive $2,000 and third will get $1,000.

Many area high school students are participating. Students come from schools including Steele, Clemens, Brandeis, East Central, Warren, Brennan, Harlan, Johnson and Pieper. All high school students will get a chance to win one of four, $1,000 scholarships.

“For the high school students, we have four categories this year we’re judging them in and each student that wins in that category will receive a thousand-dollar scholarship if they attend UIW and the Fashion Management Program,” said Dr. Adams.

The fashion show is happening at 11 a.m. on Feb. 24 at the Student Engagement Center located at 4301 Broadway.

Admission to the event is free, but organizers are asking attendees to bring pet food, treats or toys to donate to the national non-profit, Daisy Cares.

Although the non-profit is located here in San Antonio, it serves our entire country. It helps provide pet food and emergency funding toward veterinary care and reduces animal abuse through animal welfare education and awareness.

