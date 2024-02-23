Edgewood ISD instructional coach and substitute teacher arrested for sexual contact with a child, affidavit states

Duke Robert Aguirre, 28, was taken into police custody on Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO – An instructional coach and substitute teacher at Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School has been arrested after he allegedly touched a student inappropriately in a classroom.

Duke Robert Aguirre, 28, was taken into police custody on Thursday.

Recommended Videos According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the Edgewood Independent School District received a report Monday from SAPD about a six-year-old girl having been touched by an Edgewood staff member on Jan. 24.

The parents of the student told police that the victim and her sister both said that Aguirre, while acting as a substitute teacher, touched the victim inappropriately while in the back of a classroom. The affidavit states that he also told her that she “was cute”.

Edgewood ISD police sat down and talked to Aguirre, who confessed to them that he did in fact have a sexual attraction to the victim. He also disclosed that in the past he both watched and owned child pornography, the affidavit states.

SAPD obtained a video copy of the interview, along with a copy of Aguirre’s written statement and later did a search of his personal cellphone.

Aguirre is charged with an improper relationship with a student, a second-degree felony. It’s unclear if any other charges are expected to be filed.