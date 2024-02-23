Late-night fire causes roughly $10K in damage to North Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that started near a garage damaged a home on the city’s North Side late Thursday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of West Mandalay Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Blanco Road.

Recommended Videos Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing on the front left corner of the house. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the people who lived inside the home managed to get safely out. There were no reported injuries.

The fire started in or near the garage, firefighters said. A fire investigation team is now working to determine the exact cause of the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $10,000.