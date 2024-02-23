Man arrested after altercation turned deadly on North Side

Patrick Tyson has been charged with murder, according to SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after an altercation turned into a fatal shooting on the North Side.

Patrick Tyson, 28, is charged with murder, according to San Antonio police.

Recommended Videos Police said Tyson and a man were walking in front of a business at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, in the 3200 block of West Avenue, they got into an altercation.

At some point, Tyson shot the man in the chest and fled, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He had not been identified.

Police said at this time, the motive is unknown. It is an active investigation.