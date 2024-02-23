72º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man arrested after altercation turned deadly on North Side

Patrick Tyson, 28, is charged with murder

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, North Side, Crime
Patrick Tyson has been charged with murder, according to SAPD. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after an altercation turned into a fatal shooting on the North Side.

Patrick Tyson, 28, is charged with murder, according to San Antonio police.

Recommended Videos

Police said Tyson and a man were walking in front of a business at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, in the 3200 block of West Avenue, they got into an altercation.

At some point, Tyson shot the man in the chest and fled, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. He had not been identified.

Police said at this time, the motive is unknown. It is an active investigation.

A shooting that happened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2024, in the 3200 block of West Avenue resulted in one death and one arrest. (KSAT)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

email