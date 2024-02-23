Victim uncooperative after being found shot in arm outside bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to figure out how and why a man was shot on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Interstate 10 and the Medical Center area after receiving word of a person wounded.

Recommended Videos According to police, officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police said the man was at the Pryme Social bar and somehow ended up being shot in the street. Officers said the victim was not very cooperative, so they don’t have much to go on.

The man refused to be taken to a hospital and his condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.