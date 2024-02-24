Bexar County DA seeks to quash subpoena for communications with Wren Collective

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is asking a judge to quash a subpoena requiring him to turn over all communications between his office and the Austin-based criminal justice reform group the Wren Collective.

This motion relates to the case of former San Antonio police officer James Brennand, who shot Erik Cantu in 2021 while he was in a McDonald’s parking lot.

The subpoena was issued days after KSAT reported on the DA’s relationship with the Wren Collective.

We obtained texts through open records requests that show both sides discussing numerous cases and issues, including Brennan’s, who’s charged with aggravated assault.

On Friday, KSAT received a copy of the DA’s motion in which Gonzales said Brennand’s legal team is using this as a “fishing expedition” to generate unwanted media attention.

Brennand’s team is seeking a change of venue for his trial.

The DA’s motion also says that if the judge doesn’t quash the subpoena, they will allow Brennand’s lawyers to see the record in private.

The next hearing in this case is set for March 7.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Bexar County commissioner questions district attorney on Wren Collective relationship

What we know about the Wren Collective

DA Joe Gonzales attempting to block release of communications with D.C. law firm recommended by Wren Collective

Did DA Joe Gonzales violate campaign finance laws through relationship with Wren Collective? Expert weighs in.

Sources: Bexar County District Attorney holds meeting to explain relationship with Wren Collective

‘Very concerning’: Former prosecutor exposes troubling discussions between DA’s office, Wren Collective

All communications between DA Joe Gonzales, Wren Collective subpoenaed in SAPD shooting case