Former University of Texas at Austin student sues fraternity over alleged assault at party

AUSTIN, Texas – A former exchange student at the University of Texas at Austin is suing a fraternity chapter and seeks more than $1 million in damages.

The student, originally from Australia, alleges that he and fraternity members of the Texas Rho chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon were at a party in March 2023. At the party, the lawsuit alleges that the fraternity members attacked the student, resulting in several broken bones and ligaments. The injuries sustained in the attack caused the student to undergo multiple surgeries and prevented him from completing the semester, the lawsuit said.

The suit also alleges that the advisor and the chapter president did not adequately monitor alcohol consumption or maintain necessary security on the night of the alleged attack.

The University of Texas at Austin has yet to comment on the lawsuit’s allegations, but records show that the chapter is no longer associated with the university due to multiple past violations.