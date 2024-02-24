Man arrested after allegedly shooting roommate, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man is behind bars Saturday morning after he was arrested for shooting another man on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at a home just after 1 a.m. Saturday on the 11000 block of Dreamland Drive. When police arrived, officers said the suspect admitted to shooting the victim because the suspect accused the victim of throwing items around the home during their argument.

Somehow, the injured victim escaped the home and went across the street for help. When EMS arrived, they were able to rush the victim to a local hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is considered non-life-threatening.

SAPD said its officers arrested the suspect, who was uninjured and has not yet been identified.

Department detectives have taken the lead on the investigation in this case. It is unclear if the suspect will face any charges for the shooting.