AT&T offers $5 credit per account to compensate for network outage

AT&T is reimbursing customers for Thursday’s network outage.

Thousands of customers dealt with error messages or no service connection earlier this week on Thursday.

The mobile network says it wanted to recognize the frustration the outage caused people.

AT&T says it will issue a $5 credit to “potentially impacted” wireless customers, which it says is the “average cost of a full day of service.”

While regional disruptions to wireless service happen occasionally, prolonged nationwide outages are rare.

The Federal Communications Commission says it is investigating the incident.

