SAPD investigating deadly wrong-way crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are looking into what caused a driver to drive the wrong way and crash into a tree on the Northwest Side.

San Antonio police said the driver was traveling northbound on Kyle Seale Parkway near the John Igo Branch Library around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver ignored the traffic signal at the Kyle Seale Parkway and Hausman Road intersection.

Recommended Videos The driver continued traveling the wrong way on Kyle Seale Parkway where they collided with a tree, authorities said.

The San Antonio Fire Department and EMS were able to rush the driver to an area hospital. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the driver has not been released.