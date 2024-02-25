Son tells SAPD he accidentally shot, killed mother at South Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said its homicide detectives are looking into a deadly shooting on the South Side.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 900 block of Ripford Street.

An SAPD sergeant told KSAT that a man heard a noise in the backyard and went to retrieve a weapon. While obtaining the weapon, the man told police the weapon accidentally discharged, sending a bullet through a wall and into his mother’s bedroom. The bullet then struck his mother in her chest.

First responders were called to the home to perform life-saving measures on the woman, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

It is not yet known if the man will face any charges in this case.