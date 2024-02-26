73º
3 juveniles crash stolen car into patrol vehicle, SAPD says

Officials believe the stolen vehicle ran a stop sign before colliding with the officer’s patrol vehicle

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

The driver, the juvenile male, is being charged with Theft of Vehicle, according to officials. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles are behind bars after colliding with a patrol vehicle on the inner West Side, police say.

Late Sunday afternoon, San Antonio police received a call about a stolen vehicle. An officer said the callers gave a thorough description of the stolen vehicle.

Officers arrived at an intersection where the vehicle was suspected to be, and could not find anything at first, according to police.

An officer said eventually, SAPD was able to track down a vehicle that matched the caller’s description. After following that vehicle and turning on the police lights, the stolen car took off. An officer said it ran a stop sign and crashed into another SAPD vehicle that was planning to assist in the pursuit.

The crash happened near the intersection of Delgado Street and NW 23rd Street.

Police said one juvenile male and two juvenile females were inside the stolen vehicle. Police said none of them suffered major injuries. One of the juvenile females was listed as a missing person, according to police. The other two juveniles had active warrants and were set to be transported to juvenile detention. The driver, the juvenile male, is also being charged with Theft of Vehicle, according to officials.

The officer was taken to an emergency clinic with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

This is a developing story.

