Driver in custody after hitting 4 gas meters, creating gas leak in Schertz

Crash and leak happened off Randolph Ave, near Brooks, Winburn Avenues

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Randolph Avenue gas leak in Schertz image. (KSAT)

SCHERTZ, Texas – A driver hit four gas meters in an alley with their vehicle, causing a gas leak in Schertz, a crew supervisor with Centerpoint Energy said Monday.

The crash happened in an alley off Randolph Avenue, not far from Brooks and Winburn avenues.

The crew supervisor said the driver was taken into custody after crashing into a grassy area between privacy fences of people’s homes, that’s not suitable for driving. A strong odor of gas could be smelled in the area.

KSAT12 spoke to a police officer who wouldn’t confirm the crash but did say they don’t think nearby Schertz Elementary School will be affected. He also said traffic won’t be impacted much.

Centerpoint Energy has since capped the leak. They said they are now waiting for daylight to make repairs.

Charges for the driver are not currently known.

