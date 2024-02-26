George Birge to perform at Spurs ‘Rock Into Spring’ concert

On Saturday, March 23, country star and Texas native, George Birge, performs at 9:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment is celebrating the start of Spring with a full day of free activities at the Rock at La Cantera.

The fan fest starts at 3 p.m. and features appearances from the Spurs Hype Squad, photo opportunities, face painting, balloon artists, interactive lawn games, Spurs gear giveaways, and more.

The Spurs and Suns game will be projected on a 40-foot screen outdoors starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets for ‘Rock into Spring’ can be found here. Fans who RSVP and show up at the start of the concert could win Spurs tickets or autographed items, the press release said.

The Rock and La Cantera is located at 1 Spurs Way, San Antonio, TX, 78256.

“San Antonio can expect to see the very best and most unique community events from The Rock as we tip-off an exciting upcoming spring season here, with much more to come,” said Casey Heverling, Senior Vice President of Facilities for Spurs Sports & Entertainment.