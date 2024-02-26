Jury finds man not guilty of killing his brother

Angel Gonzales not guilty of killing his brother

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Monday took more than five hours to find a man not guilty in the murder of his brother.

Angel Gonzales was charged with fatally stabbing his brother, Isaac Aguilar, in October 2022.

Recommended Videos Aguilar had organized a family barbecue for Gonzales’ birthday when the two started arguing over a derogative comment Gonzales made toward their niece.

Aguilar was stabbed twice in the chest, puncturing his heart.

The jury heard four days of testimony in this case.

During closing arguments, the defense said this was a case of self-defense, and the state failed to show intent.

But the state said at no time has Gonzales shown remorse, and he took selfies right after the incident.

