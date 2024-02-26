83º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Jury finds man not guilty of killing his brother

Defense claimed Angel Gonzales killed sibling in self-defense

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts
Angel Gonzales not guilty of killing his brother (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Monday took more than five hours to find a man not guilty in the murder of his brother.

Angel Gonzales was charged with fatally stabbing his brother, Isaac Aguilar, in October 2022.

Recommended Videos

Aguilar had organized a family barbecue for Gonzales’ birthday when the two started arguing over a derogative comment Gonzales made toward their niece.

Aguilar was stabbed twice in the chest, puncturing his heart.

The jury heard four days of testimony in this case.

During closing arguments, the defense said this was a case of self-defense, and the state failed to show intent.

But the state said at no time has Gonzales shown remorse, and he took selfies right after the incident.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

Testimony reveals what allegedly led to a man fatally stabbing his brother in day one of trial

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email