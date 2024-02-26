San Antonio residents can get free compost at Bitters Brush Recycling Center while supplies last

File: This pile of compost is a result of a new program by the City of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents can get free compost this week at the Bitters Brush Recycling Center.

The free compost will be available starting on Feb. 28.

The Bitters Brush Recycling Center is located at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers will be limited to one truckload per person. All loads must be covered with a tarp. Customers without trucks can bring bags or containers to haul compost. It’s recommended that people wear a safety vest while loading compost.

When visiting the Bitters brush site, residents need to bring a recent copy of their CPS Energy Bill and a photo I.D.

The free compost is from the City’s green cart program and is sponsored by Atlas Organics. Customers wanting additional compost may purchase directly from Atlas Organics located at 8963 Nelson Road.