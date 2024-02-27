85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Former Judson ISD band director found guilty on child pornography charges

Mark Mallow could face maximum punishment of life in prison

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Judson ISD
Mark Mallow, a former Judson ISD band director, was found guilty on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A former Judson ISD band director was found guilty Tuesday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography.

Mark Mallow could face a maximum punishment of life in prison. The punishment phase of his trial began Tuesday afternoon.

Recommended Videos

Mallow was arrested in August 2022 after the social media app Snapchat noticed the explicit media and reported it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Mallow was teaching at Woodlake Hills Middle School when he was arrested.

While he was out on bond, he was arrested a year later on three charges, including online solicitation of a minor.

Mallow will stand trial at a later date on those charges.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram