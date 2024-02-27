Former Judson ISD band director found guilty on child pornography charges

Mark Mallow, a former Judson ISD band director, was found guilty on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography.

SAN ANTONIO – A former Judson ISD band director was found guilty Tuesday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography.

Mark Mallow could face a maximum punishment of life in prison. The punishment phase of his trial began Tuesday afternoon.

Recommended Videos Mallow was arrested in August 2022 after the social media app Snapchat noticed the explicit media and reported it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Mallow was teaching at Woodlake Hills Middle School when he was arrested.

While he was out on bond, he was arrested a year later on three charges, including online solicitation of a minor.

Mallow will stand trial at a later date on those charges.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here