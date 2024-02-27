Overnight fire causes $60K in damage to West Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a West Side home early Tuesday morning.

The fire was called in by a neighbor around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of NW 20th Street, not far from West Martin Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing on the front half of the home. They put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the flames is not currently known. A fire investigation team has since been called in to help figure out how it all happened.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $60,000. The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries.