San Antonio Spurs and guard Devin Vassell launch clothing collaboration

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs and guard Devin Vassell’s clothing brand Unrecognized to Unforgettable have announced an apparel collaboration that includes shirts, sweatpants and hoodies.

The line includes 10 pieces that feature the San Antonio skyline and Vassell’s mantra “We Hoopin,” as well as a logo of his initials.

A news release states the apparel will go on sale on Thursday at the Frost Bank Center as the Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder — the first home game since the rodeo road trip.

The collection will be available online at SpursFanShop.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

“This collection has been a year in the making and I’m excited to showcase one of my passions beyond the court to give fans something different,” Vassell said in the release. “Each piece blends my personal fashion flow with the team and city that has embraced me and showed so much love since I became a professional. I can’t wait to see my Spurs family representing in style.”

The line includes multiple shirts, one pair of shorts, sweatpants, hoodies, crewnecks and a letterman-style leather jacket. Only 124 jackets will be made and sold, as a tribute to Vassell’s jersey number 24.

The release stated the 23-year-old approached the Spurs organization with an idea for an apparel collaboration. He worked with the organization closely throughout the process.

“We’re committed to encouraging player growth beyond basketball and jumped at the chance to support Devin in pursuing this personal passion of his,” Jordan Mandelkorn, the associate vice president of Marketing & Creative Studio at Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said in the release. “This collaboration gave us a chance to get to know Devin even better off the court, and we know our fans will be especially excited to rep this collection knowing the role he played in bringing it to life.”

Teammates wore pieces of the collection during the rodeo road trip to tease the collaboration and show support, the release added.

Vassell was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in 2020.

