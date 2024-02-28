Building collapses on West Side, SAFD says strong winds may have been a factor

SAN ANTONIO – Gusty winds may have played a role in the collapse of a vacant bail bonds business on the West Side.

The structure in the 200 block of North San Marcos, between West Travis and West Houston streets, collapsed at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured and the building was vacant.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time, but the San Antonio Fire Department said wind may have been a factor.

Winds have been gusting up to 40 miles per hour in San Antonio.

The owner of the building told KSAT they were preparing to start a remodel.