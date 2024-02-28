67º
Detached garage at North Side home destroyed by fire

Fire was called in just before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Alametos Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Alametos Street garage fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A detached garage behind a home on the city’s North Side has been destroyed following a fire early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Alametos Street, not far from West Avenue and St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke showing from the detached garage. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the garage appeared to be full of items and that it was destroyed by the flames. There was no damage to the actual house and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team has since been called in to try and determine why the fire happened.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate was not given.

