Man accused of hitting SAPD officer with vehicle faces felony charge, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department arrested a man who allegedly crashed into a patrol vehicle and injured an officer while fleeing from a Southwest Side neighborhood.

The incident happened Feb. 11 on the 7100 block of Grand Valley Drive. According to a court affidavit, officers were called to the address due to an assault in progress.

Officers responding to the scene were notified by the 911 caller that the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Devin Jimenez, was leaving the home with a female victim who was bleeding from her face. When officers caught up to the suspect’s vehicle, they turned on their headlights to communicate to Jimenez to pull over, the affidavit said. Jimenez refused to stop and a pursuit began, according to a court filing.

While attempting to drive away from San Antonio police, Jimenez crashed into a patrol car at a high rate of speed. The crash sent the patrol car into a house and injured a San Antonio police officer, the affidavit said.

The officer suffered a head injury and a concussion and was taken to a hospital for further treatment, but Jimenez was able to flee the scene, the filing said.

According to an arrest warrant, Jimenez has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, which is considered a felony offense.

An update on the female victim’s condition has not been made available.