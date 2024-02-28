Man shot multiple times during altercation at North Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot multiple times during an altercation at a North Side home late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Adrian Drive, not far from Vance Jackson Road and West Avenue.

According to police, the shooter and the victim were both in the house and got into some kind of argument. That's when, police say, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple times. The victim was struck in his arms, head and body, police said.

The suspect fled and has not been found. SAPD says they do not have a good description of the shooter.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.