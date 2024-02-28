61º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw testifies in front of grand jury in Uvalde in response to DOJ report

Sources: McCraw was insistent on testifying in front of the grand jury

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Uvalde, Steve McCraw, DPS, Texas
Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw arrives in Uvalde on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (ABC News)

UVALDE, Texas – Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw testified in front of a grand jury in Uvalde on Wednesday morning in response to the scathing Department of Justice report on the Robb Elementary shooting.

McCraw arrived in Uvalde via airplane around 8:30 a.m. and gave grand jury statements at the Uvalde County Fairplex. He left the facility in a blacked-out SUV and departed from the Uvalde airport just after 11 a.m.

Recommended Videos

While details of his statement will remain private, sources told KSAT McCraw insisted on testifying in front of the grand jury.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell called the grand jury last month, one day after the Department of Justice released its critical incident report into the failed law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

The shooter killed 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers. First responders waited 77 minutes to take down the gunman.

DPS turned over investigative material to Mitchell more than a year ago.

Now, the grand jury is looking over that material and calling law enforcement members to testify. The grand jury will determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

The legal team for CLEAT, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said it would provide representation for officers called to give grand jury statements.

Read more:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas has worked in digital news for more than 10 years and joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter