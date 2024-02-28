Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw testifies in front of grand jury in Uvalde in response to DOJ report

UVALDE, Texas – Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw testified in front of a grand jury in Uvalde on Wednesday morning in response to the scathing Department of Justice report on the Robb Elementary shooting.

McCraw arrived in Uvalde via airplane around 8:30 a.m. and gave grand jury statements at the Uvalde County Fairplex. He left the facility in a blacked-out SUV and departed from the Uvalde airport just after 11 a.m.

Recommended Videos While details of his statement will remain private, sources told KSAT McCraw insisted on testifying in front of the grand jury.

McCraw leaving the Fairplex in a blacked out SUV. Not clear if he’s gone for the day or just for lunch break. pic.twitter.com/hVYVZxDAty — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) February 28, 2024

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell called the grand jury last month, one day after the Department of Justice released its critical incident report into the failed law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

The shooter killed 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers. First responders waited 77 minutes to take down the gunman.

DPS turned over investigative material to Mitchell more than a year ago.

Now, the grand jury is looking over that material and calling law enforcement members to testify. The grand jury will determine if any criminal charges will be filed.

The legal team for CLEAT, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, said it would provide representation for officers called to give grand jury statements.

We are here at the Uvalde County Fairplex as members of law enforcement are being called to testify before a grand jury to determine if any criminal charges will be filed stemming from the response on May 24th at Robb Elementary. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/uwc3eaLI03 — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) February 28, 2024

