SAPD searches for driver who crashed stolen vehicle into patrol car

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who crashed a stolen vehicle into a patrol car overnight.

The incident happened at 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Finis Avenue.

A preliminary report from SAPD states officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the street and saw a man run toward the car.

Officers parked their vehicles in the front and the back of the stolen car.

The man entered the driver’s seat as officers commanded him to exit the car, the preliminary report states.

The driver instead took off and hit a SAPD vehicle. One officer opened fire at the driver but it did not appear that he was struck.

The man continued to drive off and he was not located.