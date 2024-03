SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the person who shot a man in the face overnight.

The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Rittiman Road, near Loop 410 on the Northeast Side.

Police said the victim managed to run to a nearby gas station down the street to call for help. It appeared the victim was grazed in the face by a bullet.

Further information about the shooting or the gunman is limited at this time.

SAPD is investigating.