San Antonio police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen on North Side

Hannah Vahalik missing since Thursday, last spotted in the 300 block of East Basse Road

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen on the North Side.

Hannah Vahalik was last spotted Thursday in the 300 block of East Basse Road.

Recommended Videos

The teen weighs 110 pounds, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, and has brown hair and eyes.

Hannah was last seen wearing a pink and white jacket, black sweatpants and a tan sweatshirt. She also has straight mid-back-length hair and braces on her teeth.

Police say she has a diagnosed medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Find local news on KSAT.com here