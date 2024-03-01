Thousands of women to gather virtually for the National Conference for Women

Just in time for Women’s History Month, thousands of women are expected to gather online for the largest network of women’s conferences in the country.

The National Conference for Women, on March 14, is a giant networking event, where women in different careers connect, communicate and share advice. It’s aimed at helping women succeed in their careers.

“My goal is to reach as many women as we can because I think women need to hear stories...they need to hear how to address the concerns that they’re facing every day in the office. And they need some practical advice to be able to go do that,” said Tamara Fields, board member of the Texas Conference for Women.

Every year, more than 55,000 women attend four separate conferences for women in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Texas. But this time, all four will merge. Fields said that will benefit more women.

The Harvard Business Review conducted a study that examined the impact these conferences had on attendees. It found that in the year following the event, their likelihood of receiving a promotion doubled, and their likelihood of a pay increase tripled. That’s important, considering there’s still a gender pay gap.

A recent analysis from the Pew Research Center shows women only make up about one-third of workers in the country’s 10-highest paying jobs. Although that’s up 13% from 1980, it’s still not even among men and women.

“The biggest obstacle that we have is moving up their career ladder and really owning our voice and owning our story, owning our history and saying, ‘Yes, give me a chance. I deserve this is this is why,’” said Fields.

Women of all ages and stages in their careers are welcome to the conference. Fields told KSAT she hopes men also attend.

“You need change. Makers and men are changemakers along with you. So when [we] talk, we also talk about allyship.”

