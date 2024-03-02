82º
Search underway for suspect that shot two teenagers during house party, SAPD says

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers are recovering in the hospital after being shot during a house party, San Antonio police say.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, in the 4700 block of Sunny Grove.

Police said the two teenagers were shot by an unknown suspect when a fight broke out at the party.

Upon arrival, officers found the two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds, according to SAPD.

The teenagers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said a firearm was seized from the crime scene, but the suspect has not been found.

This is a developing story.

