Driver arrested on DWI suspicion after crash causes child not wearing seatbelt to hit windshield, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department arrested a driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a minor in the passenger seat.

Police said the unidentified driver, who drove a Jeep, was traveling southbound around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of North Hamilton Avenue when the driver of a black Ford Explorer failed to yield the right of way and pulled in front of the Jeep.

Recommended Videos

The driver of the Jeep then crashed into the driver’s side of the Ford, which caused the Ford to change direction, police officials said. As a result of the crash, SAPD said a teenage passenger inside the Jeep, who was not wearing a seatbelt, then crashed into the Jeep’s windshield.

Police said the teenage passenger suffered serious bodily, though it is not known which part or parts of their body were seriously injured. The unidentified passenger was transported to a nearby hospital. As of Sunday morning, their condition is not known.

San Antonio police evaluated the driver of the Jeep for intoxication and was subsequently arrested on two charges: suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old and endangering a child.

Authorities said they evaluated the driver of the Ford Explorer, who was also unidentified by police, for intoxication and found that they were not intoxicated. Instead, the Ford driver was issued a citation for no operator’s license.