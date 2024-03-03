Leading SA: How Community for Life Foundation help today’s learners become tomorrow’s leaders

SAN ANTONIO – For over 20 years, the Community for Life Foundation has been serving the San Antonio community through food donation, mentoring programs, life skills training, and college scholarships. Under the leadership of Executive Director Dr. Lawrence Scott, the organization provided a record $70,000 in scholarships last year and aims to give students $100,000 this year.

“We want to help today’s learners become tomorrow’s leaders,” Dr. Scott said. “So last year, because of corporate and private sponsors... we gave a record $70,000 - yes, $70,000 - in scholarships in one year to deserving students. And this year, we want to give $100,000. We’re very excited. It’s our 23rd year, and we want to help people pursue their life’s mission and help today’s learners become tomorrow’s leaders.”

The application process for the 2024 scholarships starts on March 15 and goes through June 7. Students under the age of 26 can apply for the general scholarship while older students can apply for graduate and career-specific awards. Applicants are required to submit a 250-word essay, two letters of recommendation, and demonstrate a story of resilience, a clear purpose, and a desire to give back.

As a former scholarship recipient himself, Dr. Scott emphasizes that the program is about more than just the money.

“You’re not chasing the purse, but you’re chasing your purpose,” Dr. Scott said.

Many past scholarship winners have grown up to become lawyers, doctors, teachers, and leaders in various fields.

In addition to the scholarships, the Community for Life Foundation runs food donation programs, sends care packages to scholarship recipients and offers tutoring and career readiness training, among other services. Their goal is to create an impact that will last for generations.

The foundation is holding an Educational Excellence Scholarship Legacy Luncheon at the San Antonio Marriott Centennial Airport starting at noon on Aug. 3. The event aims to raise money to reach their $100,000 scholarship target this year.

If you are interested in getting involved, you can find more information by clicking here.