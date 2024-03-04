Renovations underway for West Side residential complex for women and children

SAN ANTONIO – A housing project to support women and their children is closer to becoming a reality.

“When this convent became available in 2021, we put the financing together, moved in and have been raising funds. Designing it with our partners,” Francesca Rattray, the CEO at YWCA San Antonio said.

A former convent on the West Side of San Antonio will look different by the end of this year.

“It was in basically good shape. We just need some upgrades for some of the flooring is old. Ceiling and we need to get it up to code,” Rattray said.

Rattray showed KSAT 12 around the Women’s Live and Learn Center.

She said the residential building could house up to 30 women and children.

“It will be a place for women to commit to a career path. They will be able to live here for up to four years,” Rattray said.

They also want to build a childcare center in the complex.

YWCA San Antonio, a nonprofit with a mission to eliminate racism and empower women is behind this project.

“The residential building will provide housing for single women ages 18-25 with or without children,” Rattray said.

Rattray said the residential renovation and construction of an early childhood education center is about $12.5 million.

“We will be serving women with a history in the foster care system, survivors of domestic violence and opportunity youth who either dropped out of high school and are looking for that next step in their lives,” Rattray said.

The nonprofit supports about 15,000 people a year, mostly women and children and they hope to continue offering services here.

“Provide workforce training, case management and onsite childcare,” Rattray said.

The facility is set to open this fall.