Search underway for missing teenager last seen early Monday morning, BCSO says

Contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at (210) 335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org with relevant information regarding Lowery’s whereabouts.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing early Monday morning.

Connor Jacob Lowery is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to BCSO.

Deputies said Lowery was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with the Iguana apparel logo on the back, grey basketball shorts, and black Adidas shoes.

