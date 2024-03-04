78º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Search underway for missing teenager last seen early Monday morning, BCSO says

Connor Jacob Lowery is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Missing Person, San Antonio
Contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at (210) 335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org with relevant information regarding Lowery’s whereabouts. (Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing early Monday morning.

Connor Jacob Lowery is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to BCSO.

Recommended Videos

Deputies said Lowery was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt with the Iguana apparel logo on the back, grey basketball shorts, and black Adidas shoes.

Contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at (210) 335-6000 or missingpersons@bexar.org with relevant information regarding Lowery’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email