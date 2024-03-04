Victor Wembanyama receives second consecutive NBA Rookie of the Month award

Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick of the San Antonio Spurs, should feature heavily for the France men's basketball team at the Paris Olympics.

SAN ANTONIO – Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has been named NBA Rookie of the Month for February.

It’s the first time a Spurs player has won the award in back-to-back months since Tim Duncan did in 1998.

The 7-foot 4-inch phenom from France led all rookies in points, rebounds, blocks, and steals during February, the Spurs said in a press release.

The highlight of the month for Wembanyama came on Feb. 12 against the Toronto Raptors. He became the fifth player in NBA history to have a game with 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, 10+ blocks, and 5+ assists.

Not to mention the 5x5 game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wembanyama has been posting stat lines that draw comparisons to legends like Shaquille O’Neal and David Robinson.

Wembanyama reached 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, and 150 blocks in February to become the third-fastest player in NBA history to reach such numbers.

The road comes down to being named NBA Rookie of the Year, where Wembanyama is the favorite, followed by Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

